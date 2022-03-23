Actions taken by Biden administration have contributed significantly to increase fuel prices

As Northeast and North Central Nebraskans feel the pinch of increasing gas prices, they might take note of recent comments by the governor of North Dakota.
Joined by 24 other Republican governors — including Gov. Pete Ricketts — Doug Burgum of North Dakota called on the Joe Biden administration to restore American energy independence by prioritizing U.S. oil and gas production.
“From the unsecured southern border to the underutilized oil fields of North Dakota, President Biden’s misguided policies continue to put U.S. citizens at risk and hold America back,” Gov. Burgum said.
He’s in a good position to push this issue given that North Dakota alone can produce enough crude oil to offset dependence on Russian imports — one of the factors in the recent fuel price increases. Crude oil production in North Dakota results in more than 1.13 million barrels a day.
The problem is that the Biden administration is prohibiting North Dakota from doing so, arguing that restrictions on oil and gas production in the United States are necessary to combat climate change.
Gov. Burgum is particularly upset that the Biden administration has failed to meet its legal obligation to hold a federal oil lease sale. But that’s not the only thing that has the Republican governors concerned.
In the president’s first year in office, he halted and restricted oil and gas leases on federal lands, stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, and redirected U.S. policy to import more oil from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia instead of bolstering American oil and gas exploration and production.
While U.S. production on federal lands was stifled in 2021, the U.S. imported 8.47 million barrels per day of crude oil and refined products, of which 672,000 barrels per day (8%) came from Russia, according to the U.S. Energy Information Agency. The U.S. also imported 6.1 million barrels per day of crude oil, of which 199,000 barrels per day (3%) came from Russia.
In conjunction with the governors’ effort, North Dakota’s two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, along with seven other co-sponsors, have introduced the American Energy Independence from Russia Act in the U.S. Senate.
The bill would require the Biden administration to submit an energy independence plan to Congress within 30 days that provides an energy security evaluation and risk assessment, and plans to leverage America’s oil and gas resources.
It would authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which Mr. Biden shut down when he entered office, and remove regulatory hurdles to increase liquefied natural gas exports.
Will that legislation get passed? Probably not, but it at least reminds Americans that there are actions that can be taken to help stem the gasoline price increases seen recently.