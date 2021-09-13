School volunteers, former educators or parents typically are among those serving on school boards, helping to shape school policy, choose a superintendent and review the district’s budget.
But around the country, a growing number are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests between deeply political constituencies over how racial issues are taught, masks in schools and COVID-19 requirements.
With the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education welcoming a new member later this month, we are grateful for the approach employed by school officials here.
Candidates had to be “nonpartisan and nongeographical in dealing with all school matters,” said Jami Jo Thompson, NPS superintendent. “(They) shall not subordinate the education of children to any partisan principle, unrelated group interest or personal ambition.”
That’s not to say the board hasn’t tackled tough decisions about masks, health standards and COVID-19. But meetings have been amicable for the most part. What we don’t need is the partisan rancor that we too often see in today’s world.
Just look at what’s happening elsewhere.
A Nevada school board member said he had thoughts of suicide before stepping down amid threats and harassment. In Virginia, a board member resigned over what she saw as politics driving decisions on masks. The vitriol at board meetings in Wisconsin had one member fearing he would find his tires slashed.
In his letter of resignation from that Wisconsin school board, Rick Grothaus said the board’s work had become “toxic and impossible to do.”
“When I got on, I knew it would be difficult,” said Grothaus, a retired educator. “But I wasn’t ready or prepared for the vitriolic response that would occur. ... It made it impossible to really do any kind of meaningful work.”
In Vail, Arizona, speakers at a recent meeting took turns blasting board members over masks, vaccines and discussions of race in schools — even though the board had no plans to act on, or even discuss, any of those topics. “It’s my constitutional right to be as mean as I want to you guys,” one woman said.
Nobody has such a right.
“There is starting to be an inherent distrust for school boards, that there’s some notion that we are out to indoctrinate children or to undermine parents or things like that, when we are on the same team,” said Vail board member Allison Pratt. “We are here to help children.”
Helping children must be the overarching goal for school boards everywhere.