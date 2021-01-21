Millions more business owners are getting another shot in the arm with the revival of the Paycheck Protection Program.
Five months after the first two rounds of funding ended, applications for first-time borrowers are being accepted, followed by applications for second loans. Companies have 24 weeks from the date they receive a loan to use the money. While 60% of the proceeds must be used for payroll for loans to be forgiven, companies may use the rest for employee health benefits, mortgage interest, rent, utilities and expenses that are essential to business operations.
The PPP is being restarted under the coronavirus relief bill Congress approved in late December, providing for $284 billion in new loans. The first two rounds, which began April 3 and ended Aug. 8, gave out more than 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion.
But for many businesses — including restaurants, gyms and retailers that depend on people gathering in large numbers or in close quarters — the money was nowhere near enough as the pandemic continued longer than anyone expected.
So Americans are doing their part to fill the gap.
For instance, here in Norfolk, a gift card program over the summer provided a 50% match for shoppers. For every $10 that shoppers spent at an eligible business, they could buy a gift certificate and get $15 back.
On a larger scale, to help small businesses affected by the pandemic, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy created a fund for the cause and personally made an initial donation of $500,000. As of this week, nearly 200,000 supporters had helped raise an astounding $27.5 million to support 150 businesses around the country.
A small sample of the noteworthy businesses that have been helped include a self-proclaimed “funky, old-school sandwich shop” in Charlotte, North Carolina; a Massachusetts diner that is a part of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places; a Dallas company that provides parade floats; the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri; a youth basketball organization in Washington, D.C.; Looney Tunes Record Store in West Babylon, New York, which features a stage in the middle of the store; Broads Management, a female-run construction company in New Jersey; and Anaheim White House in Anaheim, California, which rebuilt in 2018 after a devastating fire only to then have to deal with the pandemic.
It’s estimated that well over 100,000 small U.S. businesses have failed since the outbreak began, and our hope is that these moves by both the government and ordinary Americans help stem that further.