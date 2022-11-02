In 1994, members of Congress unanimously recognized religious freedom as “undergird(ing) the very origin and existence of the United States.” That statement came as part of the passage of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act during the Bill Clinton administration.
Recognizing the importance of religious freedom, the legislation allows the federal government to burden or restrict the exercise of religion only if it is a “narrowly tailored” means for achieving a “compelling” government purpose.
The American Civil Liberties Union was part of an ideologically diverse coalition that helped develop and promote the religious freedom act, setting a standard that courts would use to decide actual cases, based on real facts, with each side able to make its arguments.
But now, the ACLU apparently has decided that the act — and the principle of religious freedom itself — should be dismantled.
Louise Melling, deputy legal director for the ACLU, recently wrote in an opinion column that the constitutional right to exercise religious faith must “always” yield to the civil right against discrimination. Any claim of discrimination should automatically defeat any assertion of religious freedom.
Ms. Melling is arguing, for example, that same-sex couples, for example, must be able to obtain the cake, flowers, website or photographer for a wedding anywhere they choose, including where doing so forces a particular business owner to violate his religious beliefs.
But Thomas Jipping, senior legal fellow for the Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies in Washington, D.C., recently offered an example of how Ms. Melling’s arguments are lacking.
“Melling claims that the exercise of one’s faith means ‘impos(ing) religious beliefs on others.’ The imposition, if there is any in these situations, actually works in the opposite direction,” he wrote. “The decision by a church-affiliated adoption agency not to place a child with a same-sex couple, for example, affects that couple; however, the couple has other choices for achieving its objective that do not involve a conflict with religious freedom. The couple becomes the imposer when it demands the right to adopt from that agency and, by doing so, forces the agency to violate its religious beliefs.”
The right to freely exercise religion has been a central theme in America’s story for more than 350 years. It was recognized as a natural right of mankind long before the Constitution was drafted before America was America.
- Demanding that a civil right advancing a particular political interest always must defeat this constitutional right turns this nation’s basic constitutional principles — and, yes, even the definition of a pluralistic society — inside out.