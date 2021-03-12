On March 11, 2020, confirmed cases of COVID-19 stood at 125,000, and reported deaths stood at fewer than 5,000. Today, 117 million people are confirmed to have been infected and, according to Johns Hopkins, more than 2.6 million people have died.
One year ago Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, and few could have foreseen the long road ahead or the many ways in which they would suffer. Now, a year later, with more people getting vaccinated each day, the number of cases around the region continues to fall.
We’ve written numerous times in this space over the past year about supporting local businesses, following CDC guidelines and curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Today, we’d like to shine the light on how residents in small towns did their part. In its annual Insight edition, the Daily News devoted some of its town features to highlight how residents helped one another in a year like none other.
Stories from the past four weeks included:
• Health care: Despite the shutdown, Priority Family Medicine in Plainview saw patient numbers double in 2020 what they were in 2019 at its previous location. “I like to be able to have that elderly woman come in, and she’s just lonely and has a cold, there’s nothing really wrong, but she wants to talk,” said nurse practitioner Michelle Hammer. “I want to be able to sit there and talk to her and give her that one-on-one time she’s craving.”
• Grocery stores: At Bill’s Food Mart in Howells, 2020 marked a record year for sales, thanks to curbside grocery orders and deliveries. While the store on occasion ran short on supplies, such as yeast and tapioca, toilet paper was a different story. “One thing our folks taught us is that you can never stock too much toilet paper,” co-owner Billie Wisnieski said.
• Restaurants: In Hoskins, Wheeler’s Bar and Grill closed the doors to the bar and dine-in area but kept the kitchen open and continued to serve customers. “It was like a ghost town here for a while in Hoskins,” said Diane Doffin, Hoskins city clerk. “It (Wheeler’s) is a place to go to reconnect with people.”
• Child care: The Child Care Center of Madison has remained open since the coronavirus reared its head almost a year ago. “We have had kids every day since this started,” director Amanda Sorensen said. “There’s no way we could close down.”
These are just a few examples of Northeast Nebraskans looking out for one another.