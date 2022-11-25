We really do have a lot to be thankful for, don’t we?
Between the unthinkable acts of violence that seem to dominate our headlines these days, an economy that keeps us all watching our wallets a little too closely and a political climate in our nation that leaves us wondering if our elected officials really are “ours,” it’s all too easy to lose sight of the blessings in our lives.
Many times, I think, the proverbial “noise” that’s created by all of the challenges we face on a daily basis drowns out the quiet blessings that are ours to enjoy. In my own life, I often need to find a quiet place to see all that I’ve been blessed with.
Grown children who are my greatest legacy, blossoming grandchildren who are a constant source of joy in my life, loving parents that I’m still blessed to travel this road with, a great job, new friends and a new home; the list goes on. These things, and more, are the phenomenal blessings that I’ve been lucky enough to receive.
Sadly, it’s just too easy to take these things for granted.
The world we live in is not focused on the blessings. Our world is one that thrives on the headline or the latest trend being crammed down our throat by an up-and-coming influencer. Most often, these headlines or trends are the stories that distract us, and lead our focus away from the blessings.
As all things do, I think Thanksgiving has changed. When I was a child, Thanksgiving was about pilgrims, turkeys and the kickoff to the Christmas season. As a younger adult, it was about a break from the daily grind of life for a few days and a fleeting remembrance of family with maybe a little bit of my grandmother’s pumpkin pie for posterity’s sake.
Now that I’ve officially topped the hill of my life and am looking down into the valley on the other side, Thanksgiving has an altogether different meaning. Nowadays, for me, Thanksgiving is about finding that quiet place, and becoming truly thankful for the people and blessings that make my heart full.
This is the time in my life when I’ve needed to remember these blessing the most. As I’ve matured, I am learning that life’s greatest blessings are themselves fleeting. They do not last forever. Better embrace them while you can.
I guess I’m rambling a bit. These are the things I think about when its late in the evening and I’m sitting in the low light in front of my laptop trying to figure out what to write about.
In those quiet times, the inspiration comes, and for that, I am also thankful.
Over the next several days, most of us will take pause, if only for a few hours, to enjoy family, food and fellowship. As such, I urge you to do so sincerely. Find your quiet place, away from the noise and the headlines, and enjoy the blessings that are there ... and maybe a little pumpkin pie, too.
Happy Thanksgiving.