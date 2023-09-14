A skeptical view of climate change

Well, who would have guessed? Barack Obama says his daughter Malia is afraid that the world is going to end. Surprised? Don’t be — given the climate change asininity that has been pumped into her head and everyone else’s whose primary source of information is the corrupt mainstream media and Democrat alarmists seeking access to your pocketbook.
No, contaminated brains do not a defense against ultimate power and control make. Which explains to a tee the goal of those pushing an energy transition (delusion, in reality) that brings into play innovations such as wind and solar that are not only more costly and demonstrably unreliable — by any legitimate comparison — but also a pox on the environment. (Really, dead whales aplenty on New Jersey shores?) But, deceitful politics do prevail —attracting the attention of big tech and therefore creating a social willingness to invest.
And right there is the Machiavellian angle (unscrupulous, but strategic) come to fruition (command over you and your bank account). It’s simple, in actuality, at least for anyone grounded in common sense and not impervious to the reality of bureaucrats manipulating Mother Earth for nefarious purposes.
But, back to real life.
Nature’s disposition and temperament is now, always has been, and forever shall be unpredictable, which precludes climate change as a cause of (natural) events.
As an example, the worst hurricanes in this country in terms of property destruction and deaths occurred between 1900 and 1940. That’s history. They still happen with regularity, of course, right along with floods, earthquakes, typhoons, tornadoes and droughts, all of which are a recurring phenomenon absent human input.
Volcanoes leak lava, gravity dictates movement, tides erode embankments, and lightning creates fires. Go figure!
Amazing, isn’t it, that “policymakers” can’t seem to grasp the sheer idiocy inherent in their goal of supplanting all of society’s use of hydrocarbons (components of petroleum and natural gas, i. e. fossil fuels) with solar, wind and battery technologies that can’t be counted on in times of need, are massively expensive (requiring continual taxpayer subsidies), and are dependent on rare earth elements like lithium, graphite, nickel and more, that are in scant supply and inaccessably scattered.
This makes foreign adversaries like Russia and China giddy. No, dependence on one’s enemies isn’t a good thing. Lest we forget all of the ongoing ramifications stemming from COVID-19.
But, let’s be practical, which requires a focus on economies of scale, so to speak. The cost in lost time involved in recharging an electric vehicle — finding a station, waiting your turn, calming your temper — makes such “machines” uncompetitive and that’s apart from problems with battery costs — replacement, safe storage, and eventual disposal.
Conclusion? The economics of energy systems — while unaligned with climate change — are immersed in political chicanery.
Incredibly sad, isn’t it, that we have perhaps the world’s greatest supply of conventional resources (energy independence, in essence) right here under our feet, and yet we find ourselves senselessly held hostage to partisan madness.
The transformation or conversion in process is a fool’s paradise — awash in self-deception and evil in intent. It’s totally unorthodox, contrary to what is normal and predictable and acceptable to our traditional way of life.
Hence, their goal will never be 100% accomplished — or 75 or 50 or even 25. The obstacles are too great — colossal expense, technical and engineering stumbling blocks, severe physical constraints, and ultimately vocalized opposition by Americans grown weary of the swindle.
Lastly, the answer to Malia’s dilemma? Perhaps she might consider her dad’s $11.75 million acquisition of oceanfront property on Martha’s Vineyard. Wouldn’t that serve to contradict the left’s climate change claptrap (brewing apocalypse?) — destining coastal properties like New York and Los Angeles and New Orleans under water? Well, maybe Al Gore (or John Kerry) can mollify her angst.