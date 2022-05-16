Congratulations to state Sens. Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks for their victories in this month’s primary election. The Norfolk Republican and the Lincoln Democrat now will face off in November to represent the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A couple of weeks before the May primary, former U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson of Omaha — a Democrat — endorsed Sen. Pansing Brooks in her election bid.
He also offered comments pointing to the value that a bipartisan congressional delegation in Nebraska can have for the state.
“As a United States senator, I have seen what can happen when elected officials of both parties come together to create innovative, sound policy solutions to move our country forward,” the former two-term U.S. senator and two-term governor said.
In and of itself, that quote is impossible to argue with. Indeed, Nebraskans — and Americans as a whole — can point to many issues in which political compromise between members of different political parties results in a victory for all.
But if the intent of Mr. Nelson’s comments was to imply that Nebraska would automatically be better off if its congressional delegation was represented by different political parties, then we must take objection to that contention.
Nebraskans should vote for a candidate in the House race — or any other, for that matter — for individuals who best represent their personal views on issues of importance. While there are some issues that are ripe for political compromise, there are others where core beliefs must be maintained and not weakened.
It is unfortunate, at times, that extreme partisanship, especially at the federal level, has caused appropriate opportunities for compromise to be bypassed.
We believe that members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation have demonstrated their willingness to cross the political aisle in search of a solution on appropriate issues. We also believe they have largely held steadfast to their core beliefs.
The suggestion that a state would be better off simply because its congressional delegation isn’t all of the same party is misguided, from our perspective. A state is best off if voters make sure that their votes go to individuals who best represent their personal political views. That’s how voters from throughout Nebraska’s 1st House District should proceed in deciding whom to vote for in November.
It’s as simple as that. Anything else is just politics.