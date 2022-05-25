Earlier this month, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a claim filed against Ben Domenech, co-founder of The Federalist. Mr. Domenech shared a tweet to his personal Twitter account that was a joke but made him the subject of a complaint by someone with no connection to the matter.
For those unfamiliar, The Federalist is a conservative online site that covers politics and culture. It has been criticized by the extreme left, especially for some of its coverage of COVID-19 when it has pointed out inconsistencies in information being presented during the pandemic. According to the Southeastern Legal Foundation, “In June 2019, Mr. Domenech jokingly posted to his personal account: ‘FYI @fdrlst first one of you tries to unionize I swear I’ll send you back to the salt mine.’ ”
Mr. Domenech’s employees, two of whom are represented by Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF), understood the tweet was a joke. But a third party with no connection to Mr. Domenech or The Federalist did not get the joke and reported Mr. Domenech to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for “threatening” his employees.
“Ignoring The Federalist employees’ sworn affidavits that they found Mr. Domenech’s tweets humorous and satirical, the administrative law judge and the NLRB found that by making a joke on his personal Twitter account, Mr. Domenech was threatening his employees in violation of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). But as SLF argued in its amicus brief supporting Mr. Domenech, such a ruling would give cancel culture a green light, posing grave consequences for freedom of speech. The Third Circuit agreed, finding that Mr. Domenech’s joke was just that — a joke,” according to the SLF press release.
We agree with the conclusion drawn by the Southeastern Legal Foundation’s lawyer, Cece O’Leary, who defended the courts for protecting free speech. “The courts are an imperative tool in the fight to protect free speech. And as the Third Circuit has made clear, attempts to silence and repress speakers will not be tolerated by a court of law.”
Adds the foundation’s general counsel Kimberly Hermann, “We applaud our clients for standing up and speaking out in support of their employer when he was wrongly accused of threatening them via Twitter. Together with Mr. Domenech, their courage in the face of the cancel culture mob must be commended.”
It’s too bad that it comes to this, but the right decision was made. Before someone with no connection to the parties reads a tweet, apparently takes it seriously and decides it is threatening, that person should do a little investigative work. Instead, the person filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board — over a joke.
It was good the courts saw the value of free speech for all. It is no different than when “Saturday Night Live” or comedians make a joke that spoofs the right.