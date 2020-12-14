Yes, we know the 2020 elections are barely in the rear-view mirror of Nebraskans.
But it probably won’t be long before a wide-open gubernatorial race starts to attract our attention.
For those who have an interest in politics — whether it be because of a personal connection or simply on a theoretical basis — this race promises to be one to watch.
As most Nebraskans should know, Gov. Pete Ricketts is finishing out his second fouryear term and is ineligible to seek re-election. That creates a race without an incumbent, which almost always translates into a large number of candidates.
Yes, there will be Democratic contenders, but they face an uphill battle because of the Republican Party’s significant advantage in number of registered voters. That’s evident as Democrats have largely been unable to strongly compete recently in big statewide races.
On the Republican side, a recent Lincoln Journal Star article by veteran political writer Don Walton identified some of the possible candidates, including:
Charles Herbster, a Falls City agribusiness owner and cattleman who already has submitted an early campaign finance filing. He was a gubernatorial candidate in 2014, too.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and former Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha have previously expressed interest in the gubernatorial race. Krist was the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee; Lindstrom is a Republican who is completing his second and final term in the Legislature.
Current Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who is also a former state senator and a 2014 gubernatorial candidate.
Bryan Slone of Omaha, president of the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce and Industry and yet another a gubernatorial candidate in 2014.
Greg Ibach, who has Dawson County roots, currently serves as a U.S. undersecretary of agriculture. But his appointed position will be filled by Joe Biden administration nominee in the weeks ahead. Ibach is a former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Other prospects have included Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who has taken a leadership role in fighting for property tax reform in Nebraska, and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus, who also brings with him a wealth of agricultural experience. He’s a former University of Nebraska football player, too, which rarely hurts.
That’s quite a list, filled with individuals who have a combination of name recognition, previous political and government experience and, in some cases, the personal wealth or fundraising ability needed in politics these days.
Some ultimately may choose not to run. Some new names may enter the mix, too.
Regardless of the final list of candidates, the May 2022 gubernatorial primary election promises to be one that will be hard-fought, competitive and good for Nebraska. Because that preliminary list of individuals already represents a quality slate for voters to choose from.