An election like no other. That’s the theme the Daily News is using to present a series of election-related editorials beginning today and running through late October.
Up front, we acknowledge that if one chooses to be a language purist, the theme could be used in connection with every election that takes place. Given that candidates, races and ballot issues change with every election, each time voters cast ballots, it is, indeed, “an election like no other.”
Yet there’s something about the upcoming election that has us believing that the 2020 elections are — truly — like no other.
Perhaps that’s because of the presidential election that pits Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent who few thought early in the 2016 campaign that he could succeed, and Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger who is seeking a return to elective office after previously serving as vice president.
Perhaps it’s because that same presidential election features two candidates with such different perspectives on issues — different world views, if you will — that it’s likely that whomever emerges as the victor will steer the nation, maybe even the world, in a certain direction.
What will that direction be? Another four years of Donald Trump in the White House will see a continued emphasis on free and fair markets, capitalism, lower taxes and limited government through lesser amounts of regulation. A continuation of the Trump presidency will support pro-life efforts, a strong military, crackdowns on illegal immigration and protection of the right to bear arms.
Four years of Joe Biden in the White House likely will see a more liberal political agenda; the reinstatement of government regulations pertaining to the environment; increased interest in government solutions as compared to personal accountability; and the likelihood of higher taxes.
Although Mr. Biden is not as far left on the political spectrum as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — who also made a bid for the White House in 2020 — it’s probably fair to say that a Biden agenda could steer and push the nation toward more policies that are rooted in socialism.
Adding to the weighty, important issues surrounding the presidential election are the variety of state ballot issues, and races for seats in Congress and the Nebraska Legislature. Throw in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the national debate over racism and the violence that, at times, has accompanied that debate, and we think the 2020 vote will be historic.
So, turn to the Daily News in the days ahead leading to Election Day as we offer our thoughts and opinions in the hopes of giving readers — both print and online — information and perspectives on an election like no other.
