The 2020 U.S. Census will provide a treasure trove of statistical data that will take time to fully digest. Some of the information will reflect trends that were suspected; other pieces of information will lean more toward the eye-opening side.
For example, between 2010 and 2020, the number of people of Hispanic/Latino origin identifying with multiple races increased from 3 million to 20.3 million. That’s an increase of 567%.
What’s the reason for the huge increase? One factor is obvious. The 2020 census was the first time respondents were allowed more options in identifying their race or ethnicity, as part of an increased emphasis on multiculturalism and diversity in the past decade. Or could there be other factors at play, ones which may take time to reveal?
Here are some other interesting census facts to ponder:
The population under age 18 totaled 73.1 million; that’s down 1.4% from 2010’s 74.2 million. One factor may be that the average age of first-time mothers is 27, up from 23 in 2010. Contributing to that trend is a sharp drop in teenage pregnancy, which decreased by 64% from 1991 to 2015. So, while there may be concerns about the aging of the U.S. population, many would agree that if a decline in teen pregnancies is part of the reason, that’s a good thing.
The nation’s cities are growing faster, as more people apparently prefer urban style to green acres. Metropolitan populations grew 8.7% since 2010, and the nation in general increased from 308.7 million in 2010 to 331.4 million. That trend is reflected in Nebraska.
The overall increase in population from 308.7 million to 331.4 million is the slowest 10-year increase since the Great Depression era.
North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia recorded Hispanic/Latino surges to reach at least 10% of their population as the nation’s residents shift more southward and westward, two developments that could have major political implications come 2022 and 2024.
The non-Hispanic White population decreased from 196 million to 191 million, with that group slipping below 60% of the nation’s total for the first time at 58%.
The Hispanic/Latino population was next highest at 62 million (a 23% increase), the Black population at 46 million, and Asians at 24 million.
These data examples are only some of what the 2020 census will reveal.
There’s no question that the increasing diversity of the U.S. population will be an influential factor in the future of this nation.