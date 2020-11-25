The 2020 elections have, once again, provided telling examples that political polling — especially that conducted by or for national media outlets — is suffering from a severe credibility crisis.
Generally speaking, we’re not opposed to polling. It can be helpful and valuable in assessing public opinion on a variety of topics. But it’s not foolproof; it’s often not scientific; and those margins of error figures seem to be larger all the time.
Plus, there’s always the sneaking suspicion that at least some poll respondents purposely provide false responses — just to create havoc with the results.
Political polling before the Nov. 3 elections indicated that Joe Biden was easily going to win the American presidency — by a whopping 9 percentage points. It didn’t take long on election night to realize that wasn’t going to be the case as ballots created a much closer race.
One also can point to the race for a U.S. Senate seat in Maine.
The demise of three-term Republican incumbent Susan Collins was deemed all but certain based on polls. That’s because every poll since February showed her losing to a Democratic challenger.
Michael Graham, who is political editor at InsideSources.com, pointed out that the final average of polls put her 5.5 percentage points behind Democrat Sara Gideon. But Sen. Collins ended up winning by 9 percentage points, which means the polling average was off by 15 points, which translates into a 300% margin of error.
“To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you’re doing,” said South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham after his 13-point win over his Democratic challenger. The average of the seven most recent polls gave Sen. Graham just a 1.1 percentage point lead.
Michael Graham points out that polling failure is even more profound in Florida, where pollsters have missed three election cycles in a row. And whether it was the race for president, governor or U.S. Senate, the polling errors all went the same way: Democrats predicted to win, but voters backed the Republican.
Interestingly, the polls that were closest to the actual outcome this year were those often dismissed by mainstream media outlets as “partisan” or “pro-Republican.”
Some would argue that perhaps it’s time to ignore political polling altogether. But others point to polling as an important journalistic tool. “Polling, like journalism, is a tool that assists in the nation’s democratic checks and balances. If it doesn’t work or it isn’t trusted, democracy itself is weaker,” said Kelly McBride, a media ethicist with the Poynter Institute.
While that’s a valid point, there’s no question that polling needs to be improved for it to be helpful and trusted. And one of those improvements has to be the lessening of liberal bias that pops up all too often in the national media and its polling efforts.