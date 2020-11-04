If Norfolk and area residents were hoping to get a feel for the 2020 election results before they turned in for the night Tuesday — or first thing Wednesday morning — they were disappointed.
The presidential election, as many predicted, was still up for grabs because several key states either were too close to call or because court rulings and election procedures allow for a lengthier ballot-counting process.
Even in Madison County, where election results are typically available a few hours after polls close, it wasn’t until Wednesday morning that vote totals became known. Perhaps a factor was because 79 percent of eligible voters cast ballots — an impressive total.
It only added to the suspense associated with what was an historic election.
Nonetheless, there were plenty of election results to consider as of Wednesday morning. Here are a few thoughts:
— Voters in Nebraska’s 2nd District chose to retain U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, in office over challenger Kara Eastman. Overall, however, they voted for Joe Biden for president, giving him an electoral college vote instead of Donald Trump. That’s a reflection of how contested races were across much of the nation.
— Nebraskans bucked a long history of opposing gambling expansion measures by approving three related ballot proposals that will allow casinos to operate at sites of the state’s horse tracks. That’s disappointing, from our perspective, and one can only hope that the societal costs that always accompany gambling can be treated as effectively as possible.
— Congratulations to U.S. Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith for being re-elected to the House of Representatives, as well as U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse to the Senate. Rep. Fortenberry had the toughest challenge but still emerged with 59 percent of the 1st District vote. Another two years of his leadership and seniority in Washington, D.C., will be beneficial.
— We look forward to welcoming back Mike Flood of Norfolk to the Nebraska Legislature to succeed Jim Scheer of Norfolk. The strong leadership that has been a hallmark of all of the individuals who have served the 19th District in recent decades will continue.
— The Norfolk Public School board will have a new look with Patti Gubbels instead serving on the state board of education and Arnie Robinson losing his re-election bid as newcomers Jenna Hatfield and Brenda Carhart won seats, along with incumbent Sandy Wolfe. That’s a big change for this important elective body.
As this corner of Nebraska — along with the rest of the nation — waits for the presidential election results to be finalized, it’s a good time to reflect on the marvel and advantages of a democracy and free elections.