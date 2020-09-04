Seven seniors have Cardinal faithful excited about 2020 season
After a 2019 season of nine wins and 21 losses, Randolph wasn't on anyone's radar heading into 2020, but after a start that includes a win over previously ranked Winside and a narrow loss to Class D No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic, the Cardinals have proven to be an early-season team to watch.
Coach Rob Engel welcomed back a ton of experience that includes seven seniors and two sophomores, who both saw a lot of court time in 2019 as freshmen.
"Everyone on the team has shown a lot of improvement from last year to this year," Engel said. "So, despite our lineup looking pretty similar, all of those kids have put in a lot of time and improved so much."
After the first week of the season, the Class D2 Cardinals have moved into the No. 7 spot on the Daily News ratings chart.
"All across the board, we've had different players stepping up each game," Engel said. "Our passing has been good, which leads to good sets, which leads to good things with our hitters."
Engel is getting good leadership out of a pair of all-Lewis & Clark Conference performers in outside hitter Jaiden Taylor and setter Abby Schmit, as well as sophomore Bailey Beal, who leads the team in both kills and solo blocks.
"She's grown up a lot from freshman year to sophomore year and has shown tremendous improvement," Engel said.
Taylor is a four-year starter. "She's kind of been forced into playing some middle this year — she's more of a natural pin hitter — but, with the injury to Emmalee Harder, she volunteered to play middle and has stepped up and done a great job," Engel said.
The 5-foot-11-inch Harder, another senior, has yet to play this season as she's dealing with an ankle sprain. "We hope to get her back soon," Engel said. "She had a really strong summer, so we're looking forward to getting her back."
Engel said Schmit is also a multi-year starter. "She's a setter for us and hits some from the right side and is a good all-around player."
The coach praised libero Gracie Eledge for her leadership on defense. "She does a good job of holding down the back row, and she's really good at digging and passing."
Engel calls 5-6 outside hitter Keely Pinkelman the team's emotional leader. "She's a little undersized, but she jumps so well that it makes up for maybe not being as tall," he said.
Natalie Munter, at 5-7, is another undersized outside. "She's kind of a do-it-all player," Engel said. "She passes the ball really well from the back and hits the ball from the front."
The coach's daughter, Erin Engel is a sophomore setter. "She's shown a great improvement from last year to this year and puts the ball in front of our hitters where they need it to be and does a good job of distributing," Rob Engel said.
And junior Ariel Fye is a defensive specialist. Engel called her a good passer and vocal leader.
Looking ahead, the Class D2 Cardinals' schedule includes mostly Class C2 and D1 schools. "We pride ourselves in playing a tough schedule," Engel said. "I'm just really happy with how well the girls are working together. Nobody has any ego. Everybody just wants to do their part to help the team win."
CLASS D
The usual suspects make up the top half of the Class D elite eight. Top-ranked Humphrey St. Francis breezed past Osceola last week.
Despite a straight-sets loss to Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains second.
Preseason No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family suffered a road loss at Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur and falls to sixth.
Wynot took advantage of the Bulldogs' setback by moving from the fourth spot to third after the Blue Devils picked up wins over Boyd County and Osmond.
Chambers/Wheeler Central improved from sixth to No. 4 after an impressive win over Summerland, which remains fifth. The Bobcats have just the one loss along with wins over West Holt and Elkhorn Valley.
Randolph is the only newcomer to the chart. The Cardinals moved in at the expense of Winside, which the Redbirds defeated in the Howells-Dodge round-robin tournament.
Finally, Boyd County stays in eighth despite a loss to No. 3 Wynot.
Winside heads the list of honorably mentioned along with Elkhorn Valley, O'Neill St. Mary's and Wausa.
CLASS C
Lutheran High Northeast recorded a pair of early-season wins and retained the No. 1 spot among the area's Class C1 and C2 teams.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic, Wayne and Battle Creek all retained their spots in the 2, 3 and 4 positions after early-season victories.
Preseason Nos. 5 and 6, Howells-Dodge and Ponca, both suffered early-season losses and fell off the chart, making room for previous Nos. 7 and 8, North Bend Central and Oakland-Craig, to both move up two places.
The Tigers cruised past Madison and Shelby/Rising City while the Knights picked up an impressive win over Howells-Dodge.
Bancroft-Rosalie's home victory over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was enough to vault the Wolverines into the No. 7 spot, and Clarkson/Leigh's win over Howells-Dodge moved the Patriots into the eighth and final spot on the Class C ladder.
Howells-Dodge is the best of the rest and leads the honorably mentioned, which also includes Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, O'Neill, Pender, West Point-Beemer and Wisner-Pilger.