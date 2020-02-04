The Elkhorn Valley girls basketball team is on a roll. Having won seven of its last eight games, the young Falcons are gaining confidence with each success.
The confidence-building has been a work in progress and dates back to last summer.
"We played the whole summer (league season) and we had only one win," Falcon coach Brendan Dittmer said. “But it had everything to do with who we were playing. We played Humphrey St. Francis twice, we played BRLD, we played Wynot, we played GACC, we played West Point-Beemer and the list goes on.
"But I think it was good. I thought the girls didn't take well, losing, so it gave them fuel to start the season the right way."
The young women from Tilden and Meadow Grove got off to a good start this season, winning five of their first eight games, but one of those three losses came at the hands of Class D and top-ranked Chambers/Wheeler Central, 71-33.
"I think going into that game, we were a little intimidated, Dittmer said. "They have three girls over 6 feet and two that can handle the ball and shoot from the outside.
"When we played them, they caught us at a time when we could be a little bit vulnerable. I'd sure like to get another shot at them."
That shot could come Thursday night in Niobrara in the semifinals of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.
But first, the Falcons needed a win over Class C2 Summerland in Monday's quarterfinals. That's the same Summerland team that defeated Elkhorn Valley 51-41 on Jan. 28 — the Falcons' only loss during its 7-1 run.
"It's going to be a real tough haul for us, if we can get through it," Dittmer said. "I tell the girls every year, 'I don't care what place we have in mind, I think the ultimate goal is to play on Saturday (in the championship or consolation game) at the conference tournament. So, for that to happen, we have to avenge a loss to Summerland."
The 2019-20 version of the Elkhorn Valley varsity has three seniors and about a half dozen sophomores, but not a single junior.
One of those seniors, Olivia Nall, has taken over as team leader. The guard is averaging 17.8 points per game. "She's goal-oriented in what she wants, and I think the team has followed suit with that," Dittmer said. "It's just been fun to coach her this year because she was very highly motivated this summer and really put a lot of work into her game knowing that she had to be a scorer for us, and it's shown on the court her senior year."
Sophomore forward Carney Black is the only other Falcon averaging double figures in points with 14.1. She also leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game. "We've kind of looked at her at times, to maybe knock down that big shot that we need to get on a roll or come up with that big steal for us and get down in transition," Dittmer said.
Another senior, Kaylee Bacon, has contended with injury and illness for much of her high school career. "She started last year as a junior after missing her entire sophomore season with a knee injury.
"She kind of took on a starting role for us last year without having very much varsity experience," Dittmer said, "and this year, she had to battle some mono during the early part of January. So, for her to come back and be playing hard, especially on the defensive end, is good."
The third senior, Haley Fleetwood, has stepped up in big games. "She's knocked down some big shots, or maybe come up with a steal or two that we just might need at the right time," Dittmer said.
The coach likes the way sophomore point guard Bria Gale runs the offense, but he'd like for her to score a few more points. "She's really done a fantastic job of playing at the pace I want to play," he said. "She really understands how to get the ball down the floor, that we're faster with the pass than we are with the dribble.
"I'm trying to get her back in the groove where she was at the beginning of the season, where she was scoring at that 10-, 12-foot jump shot range because I think that's a real big part of her game that she needs to get back to."
Sophomores Johannah Tassemeyer, Kenzie Mosel and Erica Bacon and freshman Brooke Wilcox come off the bench for the green and white and Dittmer said all have played some valuable minutes.
"They have given us some real good looks, especially on defense," he said. "And Brooke Wilcox has given us some games where's she's come off and scored some points. In one game, she was our second-leading scorer."
Dittmer said the 2019-20 Falcons have been fun to coach. "I'm proud of the energy they bring every day to practice and the effort they give me when they play, because I ask them to do an awful lot as far as running fast, up-tempo and pressing teams, usually full-court, so they give me every ounce of energy they have."
CLASS C
Oakland-Craig continues to be the clear front-runner in Class C. The Knights are undefeated and last week looked impressive with a 55-40 win over Class D No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
North Bend Central's only loss has come to Oakland-Craig and the Tigers maintain the second spot. Guardian Angels Central Catholic has won nine straight and moves up from fourth to third.
No. 4 Crofton is playing great basketball now that the team has gotten over early-season injuries to key players. The Warriors are the defending Class C2 state runners-up and appear ready to make another run at a trip to Lincoln.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur falls from No. 3 to No. 5 after a loss to Winnebago, and Ponca stays in the sixth position following quality victories over a pair of Class D teams: Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wynot.
Battle Creek holds onto the eighth spot after a win over Boone Central, just ahead of Norfolk Catholic, a team with which the Bravettes have split.
Norfolk Catholic heads the honorably mentioned ahead of O'Neill, North Central, Summerland and Clarkson/Leigh. Others under consideration for a place among the Class C elite are Boyd County, Homer, Wakefield/Allen and Winnebago.
CLASS D
The top five remained the same in Class D. Top-ranked and unbeaten CWC rolled over Niobrara/Verdigre in its only game last week while No. 2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family stayed in that slot after two wins and a loss to Class C's No. 1 Oakland-Craig.
Humphrey St. Francis stays in the third position after wins over St. Edward and Lutheran High Northeast while Wynot is fourth despite a one-point loss to Class C No. 6 Ponca. The Blue Devils and Indians are the top two seeds in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament and could square off in the final on Monday.
Elkhorn Valley stays in the fifth spot despite a loss to Class C Summerland and Pender is promoted one rung on the ladder after finishing the week 3-0 that included a quality win over Class C Winnebago.
Hartington Cedar Catholic falls a notch to No. 7 after losing three straight to Ponca, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast.
Finally, Stuart replaces Laurel-Concord Coleridge at No. 8. The Broncos have won three straight while the Bears fell to rival and Class C Wakefield/Allen.
Only one other team besides LCC is worthy of the honorably mentioned category and that's Elgin Public/Pope John, which could move onto the ratings ladder with a good run in this week's Niobrara Valley Conference tournament.