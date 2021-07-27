WAYNE—Columbus Lakeview jumped on the board in the first inning, later added to its lead and held Wayne to three hits, as Wayne fell to Columbus Lakeview 9-0 in five innings.
In the Class B5 area final, Columbus Lakeview was able to score eight of its nine runs with two outs while Wayne couldn’t score when they runners in scoring position.
“We just ran out of gas—we didn’t have any two-out hitting and things didn’t go our way,” Wayne coach Robbie Gamble said.
Columbus Lakeview was able to score first in the opening frame of the game on a two-out double to leftfield by Adam VanCleave to score Layne Forney and Sam Kwapioski.
Wayne held there own the next two innings and were threatening in the third inning, as they loaded the bases on two hits and a hit-by-a-pitch. But with one out, Columbus Lakeview’s pitcher Jacob Sjuts was able to draw a double play to the shortstop to end the Wayne threat.
“We were deflated—we had a chance to even things up before that double play,” Gamble said.
In the fourth inning, Columbus Lakeview loaded the bases and scored a run on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-0.
Columbus Lakeview’s Eli Osten scored on a single by Forney then Forney and Krae Lavicky scored on a 2-RBI single up the middle by Kwapioski.
Columbus Lakeview took advantage of the momentum and ran away with the game.
“That third and fourth inning was huge—we hit the ball well and we put the ball in play,” Columbus Lakeview coach Travis Tessendorf said. “Good things happened.”
Jacob Kneifl got the call to the mound for Wayne and was able to limit the Columbus Lakeview damage.
The southpaw struck out six and allowed six hits in four and two-third innings of work, but Wayne had two key errors in the field behind him.
Columbus Lakeview added another three runs in the fifth inning and shut out Wayne in the bottom half to end the game. Columbus Lakeview punched their ticket to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“We are a part of history—what an accomplishment and I’m honored to be part of it,” Tessendorf said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”
Columbus Lakeview will get to compete in their first ever Class B Senior Legion state tournament game this Saturday in Crete, while Wayne was sent home, but they have a bright future ahead.
“There are really good numbers coming up in the next couple of years, so I’m excited about that,” Gamble said.
Columbus Lakeview — 200 430 0 — 9 7 0
Wayne — 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP- Tessendorf; LP- Kneifl; 2B- CL- Forney, VanCleave.