At the time this is being written, the European Super League is beginning to crumble. Once thought to be the future of the world’s most popular game, the cries of the fans are being recognized by the soccer clubs involved that are beginning to step away one by one.
Although this is a huge win for the common fan, this situation still brought to light one important aspect; when there is unbalance in a league, the top dogs will take matters into their own hands. With how much attention this got, there’s no doubt that other leagues across the world, including the United States, bore witness. Perhaps some even took notes.
As of right now, fans of America’s professional sports leagues do not have to worry about a super league of any kind taking place (I say as I knock on wood). Not only are teams far closer to each other in terms of the revenue they generate, but many of the league’s structures allow for teams to stay competitive on the field, whether it be drafts that allow the teams at the bottom to pick first or salary caps and/luxury taxes that keep many of the best teams from buying up every good player.
Even college basketball, with its annual postseason tournament, gives teams in all conferences a chance to represent their school and compete for a national championship. However, their counterparts on the gridiron can’t say the same.
Like the failed continental league across the pond, college football is top heavy. Only a few teams really have a chance to win a championship year in and year out, and many of the elite programs are almost responsible for keeping smaller programs afloat. Ask the teams in Group of Five conferences that get paid $1 million just to show up at an SEC school every November and lose by six touchdowns.
Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have won six of the seven national titles played. The three have won their conference titles almost every year in the past five years and are frequently among the top five in recruiting classes every season. Even Oklahoma has won the Big 12 each of the last six years and has found itself in the playoff four times.
College football has no salary cap and no draft to ensure the worst team can pick first and turn things around. Prospects can go wherever they want and if a school doesn’t have the resources to get them, they simply won’t get them.
In a sport this top heavy, there’s plenty of incentive for the top programs to break away and create their own league of some kind. Why should they have to shell out so much while most other programs in the FBS can’t pull their weight on the field or financially?
Talks about separation have only been getting louder with the decreasing parity in the game. That combined with Europe’s top clubs attempting to break away might have just planted a seed in the heads of many an athletic director at a football powerhouse.
So how can college football create circumstances where the top programs won’t want to leave? How can college football become a sport where there can be upsets on par with the ones we see on the hardwood every March?
Three actions come to mind. First, college football needs a governing body. The sport doesn’t have much to do with the NCAA, and each major conference more or less does its own thing. Just look back at what happened leading up to this past season. There was no consensus on how many games teams would play or, in the Big Ten and Pac 12’s case, if they would even play at all.
Second, there needs to be a reduction of how many scholarships teams can have. It’s one thing to want to have the best prospects wearing your school’s colors, but oftentimes, power conference teams will recruit players not so they can play them, but so that another school can’t have them. Let that player make a name for himself at a different school where he can see more playing time.
Third, the postseason needs to expand. If the best recruits in the country see that only three teams have a chance to win a national championship year in and year out, those recruits will go to those three schools year in and year out.
If you expand the playoff, you expand the number of teams that have a chance to win a title, thus spreading out where the top players in the country want to go instead of crunching them together at the same schools every year. How many teams should get in is for another day, but even expanding to eight would be a good start.
The rumblings of separation may not be as loud now as they were for European soccer in the years leading up to the proposal of the Super League. Nevertheless, it’s important that the sport takes away the incentive for the top programs to do what the founding members came within inches of doing. We can only watch Ryan Day, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban at the podium being showered in confetti for so long.