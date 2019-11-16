WAHOO — As the final seconds ticked away, Wayne saw its Cinderella run through the playoffs come to an end on the same field where their magical season started.
Unlike the season-opening 47-0 loss they experienced at Warrior Stadium in the season's first week, the 11th-seeded Blue Devils kept their mistakes to a minimum and made second-seeded Wahoo work for every yard in a 21-7 semifinal win Friday night that sends the Warriors to the Class C1 championship game.
Friday's rematch between the Warriors and Blue Devils was anything but a rerun, as the Blue Devil defense put out a spirited effort in keeping the Warriors out of the end zone in the opening half, save a 1-yard run early in the second quarter by Trevin Luben that was set up by a blocked punt the Warriors recovered at the Wayne 11.
"What we've thought all season is that the score (of the first game) wasn't reflective of the talent that we do have," coach Russ Plager said after the game. "We knew we could come out and play a better game and we did that tonight. It just wasn't enough."
Wayne's grind-it-out ground attack had trouble getting going in the first half, as Wahoo's defense limited the Blue Devils to 52 yards in total offense and just three first downs.
After Wahoo took a 14-0 lead on a 41-yard run by Luben with 9 minutes, 56 seconds to go in the third, the Blue Devil offense finally got going.
The Blue Devils put a drive together with the 1-2 ground attack of Reid Korth and Blake Bartos. Eight plays later, Bartos found a hole on a third-and-7 and raced 48 yards for a score to energize the Wayne sideline and cut the deficit in half, 14-7, with 40 seconds left in the third.
"We really didn't make any major changes," Plager said of his team's halftime adjustments. "Wahoo has only given up 47 points all year coming in. We tried some counter plays to get away from the flow of their defense and were able to hit a big one there with Blake's run."
Wayne's defense couldn't stop the Warriors down the stretch, however. Wahoo countered Wayne's score with a 10-play drive of its own, capping it with a 1-yard run by Thomas Waldo with 8:38 to go.
"We've talked about how we've been a four-quarter team all year, and we believed we had a shot at that point," Plager said. "They went down and scored when we needed to get a stop there, and we just weren't able to do that."
Wayne had two chances in the final moments to make a comeback, but Wahoo's defense was able to keep the Blue Devils out of the end zone to punch their ticket to the state finals, ending Wayne's hopes.
Bartos led the Wayne ground attack with 104 yards on 14 carries, while Luben rushed for 143 yards on 26 tries to lead the 12-0 Warriors.
Plager praised his seniors, who led Wayne to its best season in school history and, with two wins in these playoffs, matched the number of wins the school had in 11 previous state appearances.
"They've won three playoff games in three years, and that's something nobody has ever done (at Wayne) before," he said. "They're high-character kids and the toughest group of kids that I've had here. I can't say enough about these kids."
Class C1 semifinal
Wayne 0 0 7 0 — 7
Wahoo 0 7 7 7 — 21
SECOND QUARTER
WAHOO: Trevin Luben 1 run (Jesus Zaragoza kick)
THIRD QUARTER
WAHOO: Luben 41 run (Zaragoza kick)
WAYNE: Blake Bartos 48 run (Yair Alcantara kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
WAHOO: Thomas Waldo 1 run (Zaragoza kick)
Wayne Wahoo
First Downs 6 11
Rushing-Yards 35-121 45-201
Passing Yards 33 36
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-10-1 3-8-1
Punts-Avg. 6-25.0 1-30.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-42 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Wayne: Korth 14-33, Bartos 14-104, Eischeid 5-(-19), Kniesche 2-3. Wahoo: Luben 26-143, Ludvik 14-54, Walling 1-(-1), Waldo 2-7, Team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Wayne: Eischeid 5-10-1, 33. Wahoo: Waldo 3-8-1, 36.
RECEIVING — Wayne: Korth 1-(-4), Judd 1-9, Kniesche 1-9, Bartos 1-11, Nelson 1-8. Wahoo: Walling 3-36.