LINCOLN — The Bluejays used a strong second half to win their second state championship in three years, beating the Aurora Huskies 42-14.
Abram Scholting completed 14 of 18 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Benjamin Brahmer caught 11 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns. Brahmer is now the 11-man record holder for most receiving yards and touchdowns in a career.
