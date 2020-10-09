Kylie Ehnes-Blume of Norfolk was one of nine additional qualifiers added to the field earlier this week.
There will be a total of 69 golfers in Norfolk on Monday, including 12 teams.
Listed below are the 12 Class A teams which qualified with how each finished at districts, followed by teamm member’s name, grade and individual district score.
1. North Platte — Finished first at A-1 district with a score of 311: Baylee Steele (12) 70; Karsen Morrison (10) 71; Maya Lashley (12) 81; Abbigail Jones (10) 92;
T2. Lincoln Pius X — Finished first at A-4 district with a score of 336: Nicole Kolbas (10) 72; Claire Liliedahl (12) 85; Kylie Vanschoiack (11) 88; Marissa Kuehn (12) 91; Emily Spiegel (11) 100
T2. Elkhorn South — Finshed second at the A-1 district with a score of 336: Ashley Tackett (12) 81; Jessica Tackett (9) 82; Hannah Lefler (11) 84; Summer Christiansen (11) 89; Anna Dynek (12) 115
4. Millard North — Finished first at the A-2 district with a score of 339: Katelyn Ruge (11) 70; Izabeela Pesicka (10) 88; Erika Headlee (10) 90; Malainey Wiemers (12) 91; Cali Wisdom (9) 92
5. Lincoln East — Finished first at the A-3 district with a score of 341: Elly Honnens (9) 83; Elly Johnsen (12) 84; Kaitlyn Dumler (11) 85; Isabel Knutson (12) 89; Avery Van Horn (10) 93
6. Omaha Marian — Finished second at A-3 district with a score of 343: Jeslynn Baumgart (11) 78; Brielle Abboud (10) 86; Sophia Morehouse (11) 88; Gabrielle Johnston (10) 91; Anna Ulferts (12) 99
7. Lincoln Southwest — Finished third a the A-3 district with a score of 349: Sadie Steele (12) 83; Tatum Terwilliger (10) 88; Aidan Sander (10) 89; Alysen Sander (10) 89; Lauryn Ball (9) 92
8. Omaha Westside — Finished second at the A-4 district with a score of 359: Kaitlyn Hanna (10), 72; Portia Lenczowski (11), 91; Claire Bonnett (10), 92; Amelia Erftmier (10), 111; Madalyn DiPrima (11), 112
T9. Kearney — Finished second at A-2 district with a score of 360: Eve Edwards (12) 86; Hannah Lydiatt (11) 87; Betsey Lewis (12) 90; Sydney Peterson (11) 97; Alexa Mahalek (11) 99
T9. Papillion-La Vista — Finished thrid at the A-1 district with a score of 360: Sydney Taake (12), 74; Gabriella Sinnett (12) 81; Emma Lamontagne (12) 101; Regan Covrig (10) 104; Anna Stultz (12) 112
11. Papillion-La Vista South — Finished third at the A-4 district with a score of 361: Ciera Haynes (12) 85; Ellen McCann (9) 91; Megan Sianez (9) 92; Kaelyn Panko (12) 93; Julietta Panko (10) 94.
12. Ralston/Mercy — Finished third at the A-2 district with a score of 369: Lilee Surdell-Eichten (11) 88; Neleigh Rush (12) 92; Clare Gonka (12) 93; Grace Gonka (12) 96; Ava Wulf (11) 128
Additional qualifiers
Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk; Riley Wrhel, Lincoln Northeast; Sadie Pehrson, Grand Island; Emily Evans, Millard West; Alyssa Walters, Fremont; Ella Haakinson, Millard South; Constance Hemmer, Lincoln High; Kaidence Spiegel, Columbus; Sarah Massman, Columbus
Class B at Monument Shadows GC, Gering
The lone individual representing the Daily News coverage area is Natalie Bentjen of Wayne. The senior is set to tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday.