Nothing is official, but it appears the Norfolk City Council has plans for all but about $1.7 million of the $4.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it expects to receive.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council met recently for a strategic planning session with city staff and discussed a range of possibilities before identifying specific areas where it could do the most good.
Andy Colvin, city administrator, said the city had been awarded $4,327,121 through ARPA. Spreading the funds out seems to make the most sense, Colvin said.
Randy Gates, finance officer, said the city received half of the funds last year and would receive the second half in June. The funds must be spent by 2024, he said.
Gates said many of the original restrictions on ARPA funds were removed recently, except to use them for unfunded liabilities or to pay down debt.
Before the mayor and council met for the planning session, Colvin sent a list to the council of possibilities where the funds could be spent.
Among the needs was a new grit system to remove sand and gravel from wastewater before it is treated at the Norfolk Water Pollution Control Plant. Taking out the grit before it goes through the pumps and equipment helps to prolong the life of the equipment.
Other ideas include hiring a consultant to complete a downtown master plan, installing turf at the Veterans Memorial Park baseball field, conducting an overall plan on Norfolk parks and what the needs are and any possible new locations for parks.
Other needs are completing acquisition costs for electrical transfer of newly annexed areas; and fixing streets and water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
Another suggestion from the mayor and council was to add festive lighting downtown and get a revolving loan fund set up to help new businesses secure low-interest financing. As funds are paid back, they could be made available to other businesses in the future. In addition, there was talked of getting a climbing feature set up for small children at Riverpoint Square downtown.
The council and city staff discussed the items, with approximate dollar amounts figured. It appears the city will at least try to do partial completion of most of the items, spending all but about $1.7 million in the next 18 months.