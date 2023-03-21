Among the most critical issues facing the City of Norfolk and Madison County, as a whole, is the ever growing shortage of dependable, licensed child care providers in the community.
Across the state, officials have echoed some of the concerns of local leaders and citizens as to how to address this evolving problem.
While there are a lot of good ideas on the table for how to alleviate the problem in Norfolk, there are financial and logistical obstacles to overcome for any would-be or current child care providers seeking to offer solutions to the problem.
During the public comment period at Monday night’s Norfolk City Council meeting, representatives from The Women’s Empowering Life Line (WELL) addressed the council about their plans for meeting the child care needs in the community.
The WELL is a nonprofit organization in Norfolk that specializes in outpatient and residential treatments services for women, men and families in Norfolk. Part of its services is child care for the people and families it serves.
Kara Kratochvil, director of child care for the WELL, explained the organization’s plans for increased child care services.
“One of our strategic goals for our organization has been opening a child care center to provide 24-7 care.”
Kratochvil said that as a center that already provides 24-hour services to its clients, it has seen the need for more child care in the community.
In December 2022, Northern Hills Child Care Center in Norfolk shut its doors, leaving almost 200 children without a destination for appropriate child care, and parents with few alternatives.
According to a Madison County Community for Kids survey conducted before the Northern Hills closing, there were close to 433 children in the county, under the age of 6, in need of licensed child care services.
Kratochvil said the WELL would like to purchase the old Northern Hills Child Care Center, and with the appropriate maintenance and some renovations, reopen the center with 24-hour service to meet the child care needs of as many as 300 underserved children in the community. For the plan to work, though, financial assistance would be needed. The building alone will cost $450,000.
“So why am I here?” Kratochvil asked council members. “... We need the city’s financial support.”
Kratochvil said the WELL had applied for $100,000 in assistance from Norfolk Economic Development, but those funds have not been awarded yet.
Once all the funds are received and the building purchased, it will take about 60 days for the center to be up and running again, Kratochvil said.
WELL officials also expressed concerns that without appropriate child care, families might find it difficult to live in Norfolk and care for their children appropriately.
Following their comments, WELL officials took questions from council members who wondered aloud about whether simply having the funds to buy the building would be enough. Council members also asked about staffing for the round-the-clock child care service.
“How do you anticipate to keep this staffed?” asked councilman Kory Hildebrand. “... because other daycares are having a hard time staffing their daycares, so what separates you from keeping staff where others cannot?”
WELL officials said that because it is a nonprofit, it has more flexibility to offer higher wages and more benefits than other area child care providers.
Councilman Justin Webb also asked about whether leasing the building was an option; however, WELL officials said the current building owner is interested in only selling the building outright.
While they have a good plan on the surface, WELL officials said they are still looking at all possible options for meeting logistical and financial needs for the 24-hour child care proposal. Officials said they would request that the issue be added to upcoming council agendas and that they would continue to work to get the word out in the community about their plans for bridging the child care shortage gap in Norfolk.