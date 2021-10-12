HARTINGTON — Services for Charles E. “Charlie” Winkelbauer, 72, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Revs. David Liewer and Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Thursday morning.
Charles Winkelbauer died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1949-2021
Charles Eugene “Charlie” Winkelbauer was born on Jan. 11, 1949, on the home place near Randolph to Sylvester and Maurine (Dendinger) Winkelbauer. He grew up on a farm near Randolph and attended a country school during his elementary years.
Charles graduated from St. Frances de Chantal High School in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army after high school and served for two years.
After his time in the Army, he met the love of his life, Jane Arens. They were married on Nov. 6, 1971, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They farmed the home place and milked dairy cows. After milking for 27 years, Charlie sold his dairy herd. He continued to farm and raise stock cows until the present day.
Charlie was a member of the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. He enjoyed going to farm auctions and toy tractor shows. He loved to farm and loved his John Deere tractors. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. One of his favorite things to do was play a good card game of Phase10 with his children and grandchildren. He was a hardworking, kind-hearted man and will be greatly missed.
Charlie is survived by his spouse, Jane of Randolph; three children, Chad (Katie) Winkelbauer of Coleridge and grandchildren Emily, Hunter, Harrison and Clara; Wendi (Brad) Klug of St. Helena and grandchildren Dillon, Nolan, Carter, Jackson, Owen and Braxton; Heather (Myron) Klug of St. Helena and grandchildren Haley, Abbey, Gavin, Grant and Garrett; a sister, Cathy; and five brothers, Michael, Paul, Ed, Rich and Russ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson Nicholas Klug, a brother, Bill, and a brother-in-law, Dave Arens.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Folkers, Mike Korth, Mark Korth, Dave Dendinger, Larry Paulsen, Larry Domina and Dan Fiscus. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie’s grandchildren.