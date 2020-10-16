Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier

Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier were united in marriage June 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lincoln.

The maid of honor was Kaylee Speckmann. Bridesmaids were Lauren Speckmann, Tatem Edwards, sister of the groom, Lauren Holm, Alexa Kreikemeier, sister-in-law of the groom, and Krisha Regmi.

Micah Kreikemeier, brother of the groom served as best man. Groomsmen were Nathan Speckmann, Anthony Edwards, brother-in-law of the groom, Evan Helman, Alek Kreikemeier, cousin of the groom, and Colton Knust.

Adam Bartels, Travis Kennedy, Luke Siedhoff and Justin Yosten served as ushers. The flower girls were Roux Kreikemeier, niece of the groom, Elise Mascarello and Rebecca Powers, nieces of the bride.

The ring bearers were Dawson Edwards, nephew of the groom, and Matthew Stevenart, nephew of the bride.

The couple now resides in Lincoln where Isaac is employed by JEO Consulting Group as a project engineer. Rachel is employed at Bryan Health as a RN in the NICU department.

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Omaha surrounded by their families and friends.