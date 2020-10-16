Rachel Speckmann and Isaac Kreikemeier were united in marriage June 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lincoln.
The maid of honor was Kaylee Speckmann. Bridesmaids were Lauren Speckmann, Tatem Edwards, sister of the groom, Lauren Holm, Alexa Kreikemeier, sister-in-law of the groom, and Krisha Regmi.
Micah Kreikemeier, brother of the groom served as best man. Groomsmen were Nathan Speckmann, Anthony Edwards, brother-in-law of the groom, Evan Helman, Alek Kreikemeier, cousin of the groom, and Colton Knust.
Adam Bartels, Travis Kennedy, Luke Siedhoff and Justin Yosten served as ushers. The flower girls were Roux Kreikemeier, niece of the groom, Elise Mascarello and Rebecca Powers, nieces of the bride.
The ring bearers were Dawson Edwards, nephew of the groom, and Matthew Stevenart, nephew of the bride.
The couple now resides in Lincoln where Isaac is employed by JEO Consulting Group as a project engineer. Rachel is employed at Bryan Health as a RN in the NICU department.