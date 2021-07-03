Paula Martens and Brent Anderson

Paula Marie Martens and Brent Randall Anderson were united in marriage on June 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goultry officiated. The reception and dance were held at the Divot's ballroom in Norfolk.
The bride is the daughter of Dan and Bev Martens of Norfolk. The parents of the groom are Randy and LaRae Anderson of Stanton.
Courtney Finkral, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Laura Haley, sister of the bride; Vanessa Martens, sister of the bride; and Amanda Pick, friend of the bride.
Tim Ronk, friend of the groom, was best best man. The groomsmen were Derek Halsey, friend of the groom; Brandon Bohm, friend of the groom; and Brandon Anderson, brother of the groom.
Ella Danekas and Rory Ronk, nieces of the bride, were flower girls. Elizabeth Anderson, niece of groom, was ring bearer.
Serving as ushers were Ethan Anderson\!q and Elliot Anderson, nephews of the groom.
The couple are continuing to live in Norfolk, and own Anderson Painting Company.
The new Mr. and Mrs. Anderson would like to thank everyone for their love and support on their special day!