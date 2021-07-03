Paula Martens and Brent Anderson

Paula Marie Martens and Brent Randall Anderson were united in marriage on June 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goultry officiated. The reception and dance were held at the Divot's ballroom in Norfolk.

The bride is the daughter of Dan and Bev Martens of Norfolk. The parents of the groom are Randy and LaRae Anderson of Stanton.

Courtney Finkral, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. The bridesmaids were Laura Haley, sister of the bride; Vanessa Martens, sister of the bride; and Amanda Pick, friend of the bride.

Tim Ronk, friend of the groom, was best best man. The groomsmen were Derek Halsey, friend of the groom; Brandon Bohm, friend of the groom; and Brandon Anderson, brother of the groom.

Ella Danekas and Rory Ronk, nieces of the bride, were flower girls. Elizabeth Anderson, niece of groom, was ring bearer.

Serving as ushers were Ethan Anderson\!q and Elliot Anderson, nephews of the groom.

The couple are continuing to live in Norfolk, and own Anderson Painting Company.

The new Mr. and Mrs. Anderson would like to thank everyone for their love and support on their special day!

Tags

In other news

Paula Martens and Brent Anderson

Paula Martens and Brent Anderson

Paula Marie Martens and Brent Randall Anderson were united in marriage on June 26, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goultry officiated. The reception and dance were held at the Divot's ballroom in Norfolk.

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 2020, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Paul Colling officiated. A reception and dance were held at The Village in Kearney.

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Michael Buchhorn.

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 2020 in a small family ceremony. Due to the pandemic they had to wait until October and then fulfilled their dream beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. A reception with family and friends present was …

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!