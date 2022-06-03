Nikki Garden and Stephen Hart were united in marriage on May 21, 2022, at the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach, Fla. United States Navy Lieutenant Commander Scott Lumsden officiated the ceremony. A reception and dance were held in the courtyard of Hotel Palms.
Nikki is the daughter of Dr. Randa and James P. Garden of Norfolk. She is a 2007 graduate of Norfolk High School. Nikki attended Wayne State College and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and public relations. Nikki is currently employed as business continuity coordinator at Fidelity National in Jacksonville.
Stephen is the son of Charles and Denise Hart of Mount Airy, N.C. Stephen attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He is currently employed at Ecolab as a key account representative in Jacksonville.
Nikki’s grandparents are Henry F. and Clarice Lumsden of Norfolk and the late Wendell and Shirley Garden of Norfolk. Stephen’s grandparents are Wanda and Denis Hogya of Mason, Ohio, and the late Charles and Sally Hart of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bridesmaids were Shelby Gilgoff, Jill Behrens, Ang Dupzyk, Courtney Funk, Kalie Sprouls, Caitlin Hart and Emily Gilgoff. Groomsmen were Dr. Eric Hart, Wade Moody, Josh Dupzyk, Brookes Mayberry, Torrance Hamilton, Kendall Cawley and Trevor Hamilton.
Music was provided by DJ Vic. Emily Gilgoff was the vocalist, who sang “Your Song” by Elton John for the couple’s first wedding dance. The flower girl was Chloe Riley, and the ring bearer was Charlie Riley, cousins of the groom.
After a honeymoon at One Ocean Resort in Neptune Beach, Fla., and the Yacht Club Resort in Orlando, Fla., the couple will reside in Atlantic Beach.