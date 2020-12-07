Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 2020 in a small family ceremony. Due to the pandemic they had to wait until October and then fulfilled their dream beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. A reception with family and friends present was held at The Stables in Norfolk on Oct. 24, 2020.

Nicole is currently working in Brunswick, and Zach is a diesel mechanic at S&S Express in Osmond.

Nicole is the daughter of Sandy and Tom McConnell and Barb and Bob Nielsen all of Norfolk. Zach is the son of Wanda and Bob Schwietzer of Broken Bow, NE.

The happily married couple live in Osmond.

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.