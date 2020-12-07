Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 2020 in a small family ceremony. Due to the pandemic they had to wait until October and then fulfilled their dream beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. A reception with family and friends present was held at The Stables in Norfolk on Oct. 24, 2020.
Nicole is currently working in Brunswick, and Zach is a diesel mechanic at S&S Express in Osmond.
Nicole is the daughter of Sandy and Tom McConnell and Barb and Bob Nielsen all of Norfolk. Zach is the son of Wanda and Bob Schwietzer of Broken Bow, NE.
The happily married couple live in Osmond.