Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.
Melissa is the daughter of Don and Kelli Svitak of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Orand and Polly Unkel of Battle Creek and Ed and Mary Svitak of Howells.
Tyler is the son of DeWight and Debbie Bates of Norfolk, and the grandson of Robert and Phyllis Reed, Juanita Bussey and the late Frances Bates, all of Norfolk.
Tyler and Melissa met at Christ Lutheran where they attended grade school. Tyler graduated in 2016 from Lutheran High Northeast and in 2018 from Northeast Community College with an associate degree in electrical mechanical. Melissa graduated in 2016 from Norfolk Public High School and in 2019 from Wayne State College, where she earned a degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance. The couple now resides in Norfolk where Tyler is a maintenance mechanic at Nucor Cold Finish and Melissa is a loan specialist at Madison County Bank in Norfolk.
The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Lee Weander as grandparents, parents and siblings were in attendance. The maid of honor was Kimberly Svitak, sister of the bride, and the bridesmaid was Camdyn Bates, sister of the groom. Best man was Ryland Bates, brother of the groom, and the usher was, Dylan Puls, fiancé of the bride’s sister.
Their wedding ceremony was followed by cake at the farm and a late supper at the couple’s house in Norfolk. They shared their first dance in their backyard surrounded by immediate family. The couple plans to travel to Colorado in August for their honeymoon. A vow renewal and celebration for the rest of their family and friends will take place on Oct. 30, 2020.