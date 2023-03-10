Mariah Blecher and Brian Einhaus

Mariah Blecher, daughter of Dean and Shari Blecher, formerly of Norfolk, and Brian Einhaus, son of Hank and Amy Einhaus of Cape May, N.J., were united in marriage on Oct. 22, 2022. The ceremony and reception took place at the Venue on the Ridge in Elkhorn. The officiant was William J. Walters of Cocoa Beach, Fla.
Madysan Blecher of Omaha and sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids/man were Morgan Ronspies of Omaha, James Kortus of Denver, Colo., Angela Rodenbaugh of Cape May and Brittany Abbott of Lincoln. Eric Offner of Omaha was her personal attendant.
Eric Einhaus of Cape May and brother of the groom was best man. Groomsmen included Mike Rodenbaugh and Sam Stango, both of Cape May, and Jacob Juracek and Tyler Abbott ,both of Lincoln.
Following a honeymoon to the Maldives the couple will reside in Omaha where Mariah is a pharmacist for CVS and Lakeside Hospital and Brian is an RN recruiter for Malone Healthcare.