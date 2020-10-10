Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

They were married Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lincoln. Lydia is the daughter of Colin and Janet (Stoeger) Wilke of Kearney and Jacob is the son of Dale and the late Lisa Bohac of Leigh.

Lydia and Jacob are both graduates of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Lydia is the catering coordinator for Sodexo at Seattle Pacific University and Jacob is a software engineer for Snap, Inc. The Bohacs live in Seattle, Wash.

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Omaha surrounded by their families and friends.

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman were married Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship in Creighton. Officiating pastors were Janice Nelson and Pastor Marcus Kramer. Father Jeremy Hans was also in attendance.