Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman were married Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship in Creighton. Officiating pastors were Janice Nelson and Pastor Marcus Kramer. Father Jeremy Hans was also in attendance.
Attendants were Lyle and Carolyn Larsen, friends of the couple.
The pianist, Connie Guthmiller, played and sang “Cannon in D, Dreams Come True” and accompanied the soloist, Sarah Fanta, who sang “Lord, Who at Cana’s Wedding Feast” and “Song of Ruth.”
The last song played was a recording by Rhonda Vincent of “I Give All My Love to You.”
A cake reception was held following the ceremony.
Lois Juracek (also formerly Lois Hagge Kreycik) is the daughter of the late Frank Juracek Jr., and mother, Florence Van Houten Juracek Carlow.
Dennis is the son of the late Alfred Fuchtman and mother, Clara Pavelka Darnell Fuchtman of Verdigre.
The newlyweds live at 1304 State Street in Creighton.