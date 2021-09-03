Kimberly Svitak and Dylan Puls were united in marriage on Aug. 21, 2021, at Peace Evangelical Church in Norfolk. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Clark Jenkinson. The reception and dance were held at the Pierce Pavilion.
The bride is the daughter of Don and Kelli Svitak of Norfolk, and the granddaughter of Orand and Polly Unkel of Battle Creek and Mary and the late Edward Svitak of Howells.
The groom is the son of Russ and Traci Puls of Hoskins, and the grandson of Dennis and Ramona Puls of Hoskins, Dan and Diane Svitak of Norfolk and Robert and Denisha Otradovsky of Plainview.
Holly Langenberg, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Melissa Bates, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Erica Daake and Karina Dickie, friends of the bride.
Kyle Temple, friend of the groom, was best man. The groomsmen were Jake Lever, friend of the groom; Evan Puls, brother of the groom; and Jared Puls, brother of the groom.
Addi Horstman, friend of the couple, was the flower girl. The personal attendants were Brenna Meyer and Kayla De La O, friends of the bride. The ushers were Cameron Dickie, friend of the groom; Austin Daake, friend of the groom; Landon Marotz, friend of the groom; and Tyler Bates, brother-in-law of the bride.
After a honeymoon to Key West, Fla., the couple will reside in Hoskins where Dylan farms for Puls Farms and sells seed for Jaeger Seeds, while Kimberly is a register nurse at Faith Regional Health Services.