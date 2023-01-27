Kim Rowley and Ted Lohrberg

Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce and the late Richard Synovec. The groom is the son of Marilyn Lohrberg of Lincoln and the late Robert Lohrberg.
The bride was given in marriage by her brother, Mike Synovec. Attendants were Mallory Rowley, daughter of the bride, and Aaron Lohrberg, son of the groom. Personal attendant was Shauna Gossman, cousin of the bride. A reception followed at the Pierce Community Golf Course. A wedding trip was taken to Cancun, Mexico.
The bride is a graduate of Pierce High School, Northeast Community College and Wayne State College and is the owner of Key Internet Marketing, Inc. The groom is a graduate of Wayne High School, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska College of Law and is currently the Pierce County Attorney. The couple is currently building a home in rural Pierce.