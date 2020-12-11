Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth

Janet Portiner and Barry Seegebarth were united in marriage on Oct. 10, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

The matron of honor was Marcie Sextro, friend of the bride, and the best man was Matt Seegebarth, brother of the groom.

Janet is the daughter of the late Bill and Donna Rubenthaler of Gothenburg. She is a graduate of Gothenburg High School and attended college at Mid-Plains Community College and Wayne State College. She is currently employed at the Norfolk Public Library.

Barry is the son of Doug and Brenda Seegebarth of Hadar. He is a graduate of Pierce High School and attended college at Northeast Community College. He is currently employed at the Norfolk Regional Center.

The couple live in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 2020 in a small family ceremony. Due to the pandemic they had to wait until October and then fulfilled their dream beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. A reception with family and friends present was …

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.