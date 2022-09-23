Hannah Johnson and Brad Higgins were united in marriage on June 11, 2022, at an outdoor wedding at the Hudson in Wichita, Kan. Their minister, Lucas Chavez, performed the ceremony. A reception and dance followed a the Hudson.
Hannah is the daughter of Mike and Shelly Johnson of Wichita. She graduated from Southwestern in 2013 and received her master’s degree in elementary education from Baker University. She is employed as a second grade teacher in the Maize District in Wichita.
Brad is the son of Jean and the late Randy Higgins of Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High in 2009. In 2013, he graduated from Doane with math and physics majors. He then received an engineering degree from the University of Nebraska in 2015. He is employed as an engineer at Textron in Wichita.
Camille Hubert, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Chris Juracek, cousin of the groom, was best man.
After a honeymoon to Kaui and Maui in Hawaii, the couple will reside in Wichita.