Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.
Nathan works as a videographer/editor and is originally from Norfolk. He is the son of Gene and Becky Walter of Norfolk. He is the grandson of the late Harold and Verla Walter of Norfolk, Don Maulding of Clearwater and the late Bonnie Maulding.
Geanne works as a nurse in Groningen, The Netherlands. She is the daughter of Auke and Alida Vredeveld of Hijken, The Netherlands. She is the granddaughter of Grietje Vredeveld and the late Roelof Vredeveld of Hijken, Barry Ter Veen and the late Age Ter Veen of Groningen.
Nathan and Geanne met at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, in 2016, and fell in love across the ocean two and a half years later. They are now undergoing the immigration process.