Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Nathan works as a videographer/editor and is originally from Norfolk. He is the son of Gene and Becky Walter of Norfolk. He is the grandson of the late Harold and Verla Walter of Norfolk, Don Maulding of Clearwater and the late Bonnie Maulding.

Geanne works as a nurse in Groningen, The Netherlands. She is the daughter of Auke and Alida Vredeveld of Hijken, The Netherlands. She is the granddaughter of Grietje Vredeveld and the late Roelof Vredeveld of Hijken, Barry Ter Veen and the late Age Ter Veen of Groningen.

Nathan and Geanne met at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, in 2016, and fell in love across the ocean two and a half years later. They are now undergoing the immigration process.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Omaha surrounded by their families and friends.