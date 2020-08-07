Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.
Parents of the couple are Brian and Cindy Bormann of West Bend, Iowa, and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.
The maid of honor was McKenzie Grim, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Allison Hannover, cousin of the bride, and Rebecca Wallace, friend of the bride.
Joshua Schick, brother of the groom served as the best man. Groomsmen were Kendall Schick, brother of the groom, and Jack Arterburn, friend of the groom.
The flower girl was Esther Gould, niece of the groom, and ring bearers were Samuel Gould, nephew of the groom, and Daniel Bormann, nephew of the bride. Brothers of the bride, Adam Bormann and Braden Bormann, served as ushers.
The couple now resides in Albion where Brad is employed by Nebraska Extension as a beef systems educator working out of the Nance County office. Emily works at the Boone County Fitness Center and is also the new program director for the Cardinal Kids Club at Boone Central Schools.