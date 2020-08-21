Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.
Emilea is the daughter of Derek and Terri Hill of Sioux City. She is a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School and employed by Culver’s in Sioux City.
Thomas, the son of Jerry and Starla Landkamer of Norfolk, is a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and attended Northeast College. He is employed by Lou’s ThriftyWay in Norfolk.
The ceremony was officiated by Fr. David Hemann and Fr. Dan Andrews. Maid of honor was Kasha Hill, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alison Schwebach and Mollie Schwebach, cousins of the bride. Best man was Jerry Landkamer, father of the groom. George Landkamer, cousin of the groom, and Larry Soderberg served as groomsmen.