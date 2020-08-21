Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emilea is the daughter of Derek and Terri Hill of Sioux City. She is a graduate of Bishop Heelan High School and employed by Culver’s in Sioux City.

Thomas, the son of Jerry and Starla Landkamer of Norfolk, is a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and attended Northeast College. He is employed by Lou’s ThriftyWay in Norfolk.

The ceremony was officiated by Fr. David Hemann and Fr. Dan Andrews. Maid of honor was Kasha Hill, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Alison Schwebach and Mollie Schwebach, cousins of the bride. Best man was Jerry Landkamer, father of the groom. George Landkamer, cousin of the groom, and Larry Soderberg served as groomsmen.

Tags

In other news

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick

Emily Bormann and Bradley Schick were united in marriage June 20, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The wedding was officiated by Rev. Allen Pingel.

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates

Melissa Svitak and Tyler Bates were married on June 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in the meadow on the bride’s grandparents' farm west of Battle Creek.

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter

Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter were united in marriage on Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Omaha surrounded by their families and friends.

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman

Lois Kreycik and Dennis Fuchtman were married Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship in Creighton. Officiating pastors were Janice Nelson and Pastor Marcus Kramer. Father Jeremy Hans was also in attendance.