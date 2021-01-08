Cheryl Venteicher and Noah Smith

Cheryl Ann Venteicher and Noah Jacob Smith were united in marriage on Aug. 22, 2020, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Paul Colling officiated. A reception and dance were held at The Village in Kearney.
The bride is the daughter of Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce. Parents of the groom are Mark and Sheila Smith of Holdrege.
Mary Baumert, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Kathy Everitt, sister of the bride; Whitney Smith, sister of the groom; Brenda Venteicher, sister of the bride; Ataley Hochstetler, sister of the groom; and Tabby Smith, sister-in-law of the groom.
Josiah Smith, brother of the groom, was the best man. Groomsmen were Aaron Smith, brother of the groom; Micah Smith, brother of the groom; Caleb Kremer, friend of the groom; Josh Hochstetler, brother-in-law of the groom; and Jacob Ott, friend of the groom.
Lucy Venteicher, niece of the bride, was flower girl, and Landon Smith, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer.
Serving as ushers were Mark Venteicher, brother of the bride; Caleb Collison, cousin of the groom; Ian Strong and Andrew Aldinger, friends of the groom.
After a honeymoon to Estes Park, Colo., the couple is living in Kearney. Cheryl is a family practice nurse at the CHI Health Clinic in Kearney. Noah is an electrician at Cornerstone Electric in Axtell.