Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick

Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Michael Buchhorn.

Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.

The maid of honor was Kayla Reed, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Karlee Janke, sister of the bride, Josie Thompson, cousin of the bride, and Kelsey Boyer, friend of the bride.

Kendall Schick, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Brad Schick, brother of the groom, Cade Janke, brother of the bride, and Aaron Tidyman, friend of the groom.

The flower girl was Esther Gould, niece of the groom, and ring bearer was Samuel Gould, nephew of the groom. Candle lighters were Karlee and Miley Broberg, cousins of the groom.

The ceremony was followed by a dessert reception at the Wakefield Civic Center.

Joshua graduated from Concordia University, Seward, in May with a bachelor of science degree in business administration with agribusiness concentration, and Caitlin graduated this semester with a bachelor of science degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

After a trip to Glacier National Park, Joshua and Caitlin established their home together in rural Battle Creek and are farming.

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer

Nicole Nielsen and Zach Schweitzer were united in marriage on Feb. 22, 2020 in a small family ceremony. Due to the pandemic they had to wait until October and then fulfilled their dream beach wedding in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Oct. 3, 2020. A reception with family and friends present was …

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Geanne Vredeveld and Nathan Walter

Nathan and Geanne Walter are excited to announce their marriage. The couple was united in a civil ceremony in Beilen, The Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2020, and was married in a Christian ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sept. 28, 2020.

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary!

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer

Emilea Hill and Thomas Landkamer were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa. A reception with family and friends present was held following the ceremony at the South Sioux City American Legion.