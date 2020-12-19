Caitlin Janke and Joshua Schick were united in marriage on Aug. 8, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Michael Buchhorn.
Parents of the couple are Chad and Pam Janke of Wayne and Larry and Kathy Schick of Meadow Grove.
The maid of honor was Kayla Reed, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Karlee Janke, sister of the bride, Josie Thompson, cousin of the bride, and Kelsey Boyer, friend of the bride.
Kendall Schick, brother of the groom, served as the best man. Groomsmen were Brad Schick, brother of the groom, Cade Janke, brother of the bride, and Aaron Tidyman, friend of the groom.
The flower girl was Esther Gould, niece of the groom, and ring bearer was Samuel Gould, nephew of the groom. Candle lighters were Karlee and Miley Broberg, cousins of the groom.
The ceremony was followed by a dessert reception at the Wakefield Civic Center.
Joshua graduated from Concordia University, Seward, in May with a bachelor of science degree in business administration with agribusiness concentration, and Caitlin graduated this semester with a bachelor of science degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
After a trip to Glacier National Park, Joshua and Caitlin established their home together in rural Battle Creek and are farming.