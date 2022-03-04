Brenda Venteicher and Barrett Sieck

Brenda Denise Venteicher and Barrett Field Sieck were united in marriage on Nov. 13, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. The Rev. Michael Swanton officiated, along with Deacon Jim Naughtin. A reception and dance were held at the American Legion in Columbus.
The bride is the daughter of Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce. Parents of the groom are Edward and Cheryl Sieck of Wahoo.
Cheryl Smith, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Laurie Johnson, sister of the bride; Susan Venteicher, sister of the bride; and Sydney Wynn, friend of the couple.
John Jisa, friend of the couple, was the best man. Groomsmen were Craig Hruska, friend of the couple; Cody Kovar, friend of the couple; and Weston Sieck, brother of the groom.
Veronica Sieck, niece of the groom, was the flower girl. Andrew Everitt, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer.
Serving as ushers were Mark Venteicher, brother of the bride, and Dan Kent, friend of the couple.
The couple reside in David City and are planning a honeymoon to Montana sometime in 2022.
Brenda is employed with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture as a retail food inspector. Barrett is employed at H-KO Land & Cattle as a farm hand.