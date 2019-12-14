Beth Foland and Grayson Frohberg

Beth Foland and Grayson Frohberg were married Saturday Oct. 19, at Westridge Methodist Church in Norfolk.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff Foland and Lorrie and Mike Robinson, all of rural Nance county. The groom is the son of Charles and Lori Frohberg of Norfolk.

Beth is a graduate of Wayne State College and Central Community College. She is currently employed as a customer relations representative with State Farm Tanner Lancaster’s office.

Grayson is a graduate of Bellevue University and Northeast Community College. He’s currently employed as the area maintenance manager with Nextlink.

The couple will continue to reside in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at the Hooper City Auditorium. Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller were united in marriage on March 23, 2019, at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. The wedding was officiated by Father Joseph Walsh. Music was provided by Blake Thompson and Melissa Reichert. Tara Miller, sister-in-law of the groom, was the reader.