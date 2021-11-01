The family of Roger Brink is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 3. His family includes wife Maxine; two children, Marlon (Jeanne) of Wayne, and five children, Courtney, Andrew, Lance, Max, and Marissa; and Ryan (Tiffany) of Sioux Falls and two children, Aiden and Ava.

He still enjoys getting to as many sports activities as he can (especially for the grandkids), along with some hunting and fishing, and taking care of his garden and yard when he is home. Roger was a long-time industrial technology/shop teacher and cross country/track and field coach at Atkinson West Holt High School, and is originally from Oakdale.

Birthday wishes can be mailed to Roger Brink, PO Box 146, Atkinson, NE 68713

Alissa Ann Rolf

Jerett and Steph (Poeschl) Rolf of Stanton, a daughter, Alissa Ann, born Oct. 12, 2021, 8:28 p.m., Faith Regional Health Services, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Siblings are Clayton, Bryden and Ella. Grandparents are Ted and Kim Poeschl of Stanton and Duane and Barb Rolf of Dodge. Great-grandparents …

The family of Darlene Schueth is requesting a card shower for her 90th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 7. Cards can reach her at 100 S. Pine St., Room 208, Tilden NE, 68781.

Marge Voecks-Wilke will be celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, on Friday, Nov. 12. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: Pine Hills Retirement Community, 2711 Hwy 18 W, Hot Springs, S.D. 57747.

The family of Laura Jean Hagge is requesting a card shower in honor of their loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in celebration of her 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 4. Laura Jean’s family includes Rod and Carla Hagge of Santa Rosa, Calif., Rod and Rhonda Erwin of Osmond, Rick …

Connor and Jordan (Copple) Reed, a son, Carson David, born Sept. 25, 2021, Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are David and Shirley Copple of Norfolk and Robin and Dona Reed of Pierce. Great-grandparents are Barbara Copple of Norfolk, Dee Reed of Osmond and…

Brian and Lindsey (Grim) Chapman of Battle Creek, a son, Kyler James, born Oct. 11, 2021, 8:48 a.m., Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center, Chamberlain, S.D., 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Siblings are Olivia, 14 and Karsyn, 2. Grandparents are Steve and Linda Grim of St. Paul and Jim and Linda Chapman o…