The family of Roger Brink is requesting a card shower in honor of his 80th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 3. His family includes wife Maxine; two children, Marlon (Jeanne) of Wayne, and five children, Courtney, Andrew, Lance, Max, and Marissa; and Ryan (Tiffany) of Sioux Falls and two children, Aiden and Ava.
He still enjoys getting to as many sports activities as he can (especially for the grandkids), along with some hunting and fishing, and taking care of his garden and yard when he is home. Roger was a long-time industrial technology/shop teacher and cross country/track and field coach at Atkinson West Holt High School, and is originally from Oakdale.
Birthday wishes can be mailed to Roger Brink, PO Box 146, Atkinson, NE 68713