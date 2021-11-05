Ray Oberle and Lois (Burkhardt) Oberle were joined in the sacrament of marriage on Nov. 9, 1951. They were married at St. Wenceslaus Church in Verdigre. They vowed to love each other in sickness and in health and for better or worse, and are still true to that commitment 70 years later. Their children are (Dwight) and Connie Oberle, (Gail) and Dean Talbott, (Don) and Susan Oberle, (Karen) and Byron Kalin, Keith Oberle, (Amy) and Jeff Steffen and (Brian) and Xiaojuan Liu. Their family invites you to join them in honoring their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house at Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Parish Center, at 2301 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. No gifts please, but a box to share memories will be at the reception. Your company, even if brief, would bring smiles to the whole family. However, if you are unable to attend, cards can be sent to 814 Logan St., Norfolk, NE, 68701.

Cindy, Jan, Ron and Amy, children of Louanne Eisenhauer Hilligas Deermer will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 11. Louanne was the postmaster in Chambers for many years. Please send her birthday cards and letters on this special occasion to: The Meadows Retirement Community…

Brenda Denise Venteicher and Barrett Field Sieck, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Parents of the couple are Lyle and Denise Venteicher of Pierce and Edward and Cheryl Sieck of Wahoo.

If you see this veteran on Veterans Day, be sure to wish him a happy 90th birthday. The family of Walter Gubbels is requesting a card shower in honor of his 90th birthday on Thursday, Nov. 11. His family includes wife, Detta; five children, Jeff (Suz), Barb, Chris (Kent) Steiner, Tony (Denis…