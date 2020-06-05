Tyler Moes and Carissa Batenhorst

Tyler Anthony Moes and Carissa Elise Batenhorst, together with their parents, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Carissa is the daughter of Jeff and Lachelle Batenhorst of West Point. Tyler is the son of Brian and Jolene Moes of Osmond.

Carissa, a graduate of Wayne State College, is a kindergarten teacher at Bel Air Elementary in Norfolk. Tyler, a graduate of Southeast Community College, actively farms with his dad and brother at their fourth generation farm in Osmond.

Their wedding is planned for Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond.

