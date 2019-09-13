Torey Warren and Sadie Ridgeway, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Torey is the son of Helen Warren and Timothy Warren Sr. He is a 2010 graduate of Norfolk High School and graduated from Hastings College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Torey is a police officer with the Omaha Police Department.
Sadie is the daughter of Sheila and John Ridgeway. Sadie is a 2011 graduate of Norfolk High School and graduated with her master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2018. Sadie currently works for Children’s Hospital and Medical Center as a medical social worker.
The couple will be married Sept, 21, 2019.