Torey Warren and Sadie Ridgeway

Torey Warren and Sadie Ridgeway, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Torey is the son of Helen Warren and Timothy Warren Sr. He is a 2010 graduate of Norfolk High School and graduated from Hastings College in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Torey is a police officer with the Omaha Police Department.

Sadie is the daughter of Sheila and John Ridgeway. Sadie is a 2011 graduate of Norfolk High School and graduated with her master’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2018. Sadie currently works for Children’s Hospital and Medical Center as a medical social worker.

The couple will be married Sept, 21, 2019.

Kayla Asmus and Jesse Claytor

Kayla Alexis Asmus and Jesse Joseph Claytor, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 17 in Kearney.

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Jill McElhose and the late Mike McElhose and Mark and Julie Rohrich, all of Pierce.