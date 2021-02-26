Tessa Koerting and Stefan Medel

Roger and Heidi Koerting of Norfolk are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Tessa Elizabeth, to Stefan Medel, son of Simon and Lynzi Medel of Norfolk.
Tessa received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is currently a finance operations specialist for LRS Healthcare in Omaha.
Stefan received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He is currently a human resource assistant for Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha.
Tessa is the granddaughter of Paul and Karen Claussen and the late Glen and Barbara Koerting of Norfolk.
Stefan is the grandson of Nathan and Lynn Griffithof Columbus, Margie Max of Madison and Ruben Medel of Chicago.