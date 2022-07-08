Tanner Tracy and Tabitha Kander, along with their families, are happy to annouce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Tanner graduated from Chambers High School and Tabitha graduated from Stanton High School. They met their freshman year of college at Northeaset and started dating in March 2016.
Parents of the couple are Troy and Holly Tracy and Ryan and Brandi Kander and Cynthia Kander-Miller. Grandparents of the couple are Rae and Dave Fulton, Rita and Terry Klein and Patti and Gene Kander; Tim Thor, Bonnie Cowan, Rod Smith and Joe and Kathy Herian.
The couple are currently residing in Chambers where Tanner owns his own plumbing company and Tabitha is working at Avera St. Anthony’s as a radiologic technologist.
The couple are planning a July 16, 2022, wedding at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.