Stephanie Busch and Dustin Maw

Stephanie Busch and Dustin Maw of Papillion will exchange wedding vows on Oct. 4, 2019.

Stephanie is the daughter of Sue Busch and Jan Busch of Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor of science in nursing from UNMC in 2014. She currently works for Nebraska Medicine Bellevue as a registered nurse.

Dustin is the son of Doug and Sherri Maw of Central City. He graduated from Central City High School in 2008 and earned an associate degree in fire protection technology and emergency medical technician from Southeast Community College in 2013. Dustin is currently employed at Bellevue Fire Department as a full-time firefighter and EMT.

